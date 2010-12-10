Management addition at Harting Electronics

As from December 1, 2010 Dr. Alexander Rost has taken up his position as managing director of Harting Electronics GmbH & Co. KG.

Dr. Rost launched his career in the year 1993 as a scientific assistant at TU Darmstadt, after having concluded his engineering sciences studies at TU Braunschweig. In 1998, Dr. Rost moved on to Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG where he was active as assistant to the managing director. In 1999 he headed the connector product lines and was additionally responsible for the international device manufacturer operating area.



In 2004 Dr. Rost joined Hübner GmbH in Kassel where he headed the Automotive Division. At the beginning of 2009 he took on the position of technical manager and head of sales of household appliances at Wirthwein AG in Creglingen.