Guyson invests in new ‘Precision Cleaning Facilities’

Finishing equipment manufacturer Guyson International is investing for the future and has recently built a new ‘precision cleaning facility’ into its demonstration and showroom area at its Skipton manufacturing site.

In response to a strong industry demand the new precision cleaning facility allows customer component trials, demonstrations and precision cleaning development work to be undertaken in a controlled environment - an increasingly requested process requirement from high end medical implant, aerospace and electronic PCB manufacturers who are working hard, with Guyson’s assistance, to achieve validation for their cleanliness processes.The new facility encompasses a representative variety of Guyson’s Kerry ultrasonic precision cleaning equipment, including Microclean multi-stage aqueous and Microsolve mono and co-solvent machines. The latter are fitted with an ‘Autotrans’ automated work transporter which reduces the problem of solvent ‘drag-out’, the unintentional loss of cleaning solution when components are transferred through the cleaning process, and also allows production throughput to be maximised while ensuring consistent cleaning quality from batch to batch. Cleanliness testing is also provided for with rigorous analytical equipment.Inside the new Guyson Precision Cleaning Facility (PCF)Richard Standing, Guyson’s Business Development Manager, stated: "We have invested in this new facility to demonstrate to clients the many advantages of using Guyson’s precision cleaning equipment. Offering a similar, high quality, clean working environment to our customers’ is the only way forward. This latest customer facility, coupled with Guyson’s free component trials service, enables our clients to visit and prove that their intended process cleanliness requirements can be met and so remove any concerns before they invest in new capital equipment."