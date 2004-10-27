Flip-chip-substrate shortage

A shortage of flip-chip substrates in Taiwan may slow the shipment of graphics processors from ATI Technologies and Nvidia, according to DigiTimes.

ATI and Nvidia have had difficulty delivering graphics processors to graphics-card makers since it has had problems with its major chip-packaging partner, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE). ASE said that due to a water shortage in Taiwan it was not able to produce enough flip-chip substrates at its subsidiary, ASE Chung-Li, to package chips. However recently everything has started to return to normal, according to DigiTimes.