Plexus expands in China

EMS-provider Plexus has entered into an agreement to purchase land for the construction of a new manufacturing facility in the Xiamen Xiangyu Free Trade Zone (China), adjacent to its current facility.

This new facility will operate under the existing management team and will add approximately 180'000 square feet of manufacturing capacity. Construction is expected to begin in March 2011 with production to commence in the second half of calendar 2012.



In addition, Plexus’ current Xiamen, China manufacturing facility has received State Food and Drug Administration, P.R. China (SFDA) certification to support customers in the Medical industries. This certification allows Plexus to manufacture finished Class I and II medical devices for our customers that sell into China end- markets.



Mr. YJ Lim, Regional President-Plexus Asia Pacific, commented, “This facility investment is the result of strong organic growth for Plexus in the Asia Pacific region and continues our strategy of investing in close proximity to current locations to leverage our strong operations teams. With the support of our local supply chain partners, our manufacturing capabilities offer a significant advantage for companies that are seeking mid-to-low volume, higher complexity Product Realization Value Stream Solutions in China.”



Mr. Lim continued, “The SFDA certification in our Xiamen facility will allow us to further enhance our Medical service offerings to global customers seeking end-market fulfillment of medical products into China. We are excited about the opportunity this provides for us to expand our reach in the People’s Republic of China, a growing medical device market.”



The expanded Xiamen facility will continue to focus on the Medical, Industrial/Commercial and Wireline/Networking market sectors. Most recently the Plexus Xiamen facility was awarded the Xiamen Top 100 Enterprise and Top 10 Return on Capital Employed Enterprise by Xiamen Enterprise Association.