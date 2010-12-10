HMS adds 150 new jobs in Polish Wykroty

A new HMS project in Wykroty (Kamienna Góra SEZ) is set to establish 150 new workplaces in the Polish region.

The company is expanding, with project costs estimated at EUR 3.8 million, due to increasing order intake. To further the expansion, HMS is looking to hire 150 new staff, with more hiring to be done next year, writes InvestInPoland.



HMS Polska in Wykroty is owned by the German equipment manufacturer RENA Group.