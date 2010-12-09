Amonix partners with Flextronics on solar systems

Amonix, a designer and manufacturer of concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) solar power systems, has selected Flextronics as a manufacturing partner for its CPV utility-scale solar systems.

"Amonix is committed to delivering high quality, cost-effective solar power generation systems to utilities and independent power producers. Partnering with a proven world-class manufacturer for production will allow us to connect more customers to cost-effective solar power. In addition, Flextronics’ manufacturing capabilities right here in California will enable us to reduce time-to-market and rapidly scale our business to meet the needs of customers in our target markets of California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and other Southwestern U.S. states with sunny and dry climates",said Brian Robertson, CEO of Amonix.



"The reliability and precision the Amonix system demands matches perfectly with our capabilities to manufacture high quality solar systems and further strengthens our reach into the expanding Clean Tech market. Amonix is a concentrated photovoltaic solar leader with impressive technology and a rapidly growing list of projects from top tier utility customers", said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial.