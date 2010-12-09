Keithley / Danaher Deal finalised

Keithley is now an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher and, as a result of the completion of the merger, Keithley shares will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange at the close of the market today.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding common share and class B common share of Keithley has been converted into the right to receive $21.60 per share, in cash, without interest.



Joseph P. Keithley, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Danaher, which we believe represents the best possible way to deliver maximum value to our shareholders. Keithley has a bright future under the ownership of Danaher and, I would like to thank every employee for their hard work and dedication that have brought us to this day.”