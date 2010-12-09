1'400 UK employees to leave BAE Systems

BAE Systems has announced drastic job cuts at their UK-based operations. The unit in Warton (Lancashire) has to take the biggest hit with 668 layoffs.

BAE Systems has started consultation regarding potential job losses at six of its UK sites and two RAF bases.



Potential job losses are as follows:



• 79 at Chadderton, Greater Manchester

• 214 at Farnborough, Hampshire

• 55 at Prestwick in Ayrshire

• 119 at Samlesbury, Lancashire

• 668 at Warton, Lancashire

• 15 at Yeovil, Somerset

• 127 at RAF Cottesmore, Rutland

• 30 at RAF Kinloss, Moray



Kevin Taylor, Managing Director of BAE Systems Military Air Solutions commented: “Since the publication of the SDSR in October we have taken time to understand the implications for our business. We have recently received termination for customer convenience notices for the Nimrod MRA4 and Harrier contracts and this has regrettably led us to initiating consultation regarding potential job losses."



“Today’s announcement is designed to ensure we remain competitive as we actively pursue a number of opportunities for our other products and services both in the UK and internationally. Military Air Solutions remains a sustainable business with a strong business plan. I appreciate this is difficult news for our people and we are committed to working with employees and their representatives to explore ways of mitigating the potential job losses.”