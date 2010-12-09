Aixtron equipment goes to Spain

A new order for a Aixtron Black Magic Plasma Enhanced CVD (PECVD) system was delivered to Graphenea SL, a start-up company based within the facilities of nanoGUNE in San Sebastian city, in the Basque region of Spain.

Graphenea, who's focus is in developing graphene-based process technology for electronic devices, placed the order for a 4-inch wafer configuration deposition system during the third quarter of 2010. System delivery will be in the current month, followed by the installation and commissioning of the system by Aixtron’s European support team.



Graphenea’s Scientific Director, Dr Amaia Zurutuza, comments: “At this stage in our research we need a dedicated CVD deposition system in order to test new graphene production recipes. We need equipment with scalable process technology and Aixtron´s Black Magic was top of our list. The Black Magic system is a turnkey solution for CVD deposition. High temperature operation, combined with excellent uniformity, are key characteristics for the purpose of our research. System flexibility, automatic recipe execution and process support were other compelling reasons for choosing Aixtron."



Graphenea was established recently as a joint venture of private investors and the Nanoscience Cooperative Research Centre, nanoGUNE Consolider. ‘nanoGUNE’ is an interdisciplinary research centre dedicated to the pursuit of scientific excellence in four main strategic areas, namely low dimensional nanostructures, synthesis/fabrication of nanomaterials, molecular/spin/magnetic/photonic nano devices and nanobiotechnology.