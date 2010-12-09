Electronics Production | December 09, 2010
Farnell with revenue growth of 23% in 3Q
MDD Europe’s sales grew 34.4% year on year, with third quarter sales per day at the highest ever level achieved by the business, reports distributor Premier Farnell.
The momentum from the prior quarter has continued into the third quarter with Group sales growing 23.3% and Group operating profit up 48.5%, despite tougher year on year comparators. The gross margin has improved for eight consecutive quarters, up 0.3 percentage points on the prior quarter to 41.1%.
Strategic Highlights
- All of its Asia Pacific businesses were rebranded as element14 in the quarter
- Global EDE sales grew 41.0% year on year, a 21.2 percentage point outperformance of the wider market, and the company's MDD active customer base grew 7.6% year on year. Both clear indications of our market share gains.
- EDE sales in the third quarter accounted for 52.1% of sales from MDD Europe and Asia Pacific and MDD Americas. In North America progress to increase sales mix towards the EDE sector continued, with EDE sales now accounting for 38.1% of the region’s total third quarter sales
- Sales from developing markets continue to grow strongly and for the quarter sales in Greater China grew 83.2% year on year. Sales in India and Eastern Europe grew 55.0% and 71.0% year on year, respectively
Commenting on the results, Harriet Green, Group Chief Executive, said:
“The momentum which delivered a ten year high in the Group’s second quarter performance has continued into the third quarter. Group sales grew 23% year on year, which represents a 10 percentage point increase on the third quarter of two years ago, while sales per day for the month of October were the highest they have ever been. This positive performance is a clear reflection of the benefits associated with our business’ transformation and the execution of our strategy for profitable growth."
“The strong sales growth in the third quarter has continued into November where sales were up 16% compared to November last year, which is when the Group returned to year on year growth following the downturn. The continuation of this strong momentum and the execution of our 1,000 day strategy gives the Board confidence that the Group will deliver significant profitable growth for the remainder of the financial year inline with its expectations and have good sales momentum as we enter the new year.”
Strategic Highlights
- All of its Asia Pacific businesses were rebranded as element14 in the quarter
- Global EDE sales grew 41.0% year on year, a 21.2 percentage point outperformance of the wider market, and the company's MDD active customer base grew 7.6% year on year. Both clear indications of our market share gains.
- EDE sales in the third quarter accounted for 52.1% of sales from MDD Europe and Asia Pacific and MDD Americas. In North America progress to increase sales mix towards the EDE sector continued, with EDE sales now accounting for 38.1% of the region’s total third quarter sales
- Sales from developing markets continue to grow strongly and for the quarter sales in Greater China grew 83.2% year on year. Sales in India and Eastern Europe grew 55.0% and 71.0% year on year, respectively
Commenting on the results, Harriet Green, Group Chief Executive, said:
“The momentum which delivered a ten year high in the Group’s second quarter performance has continued into the third quarter. Group sales grew 23% year on year, which represents a 10 percentage point increase on the third quarter of two years ago, while sales per day for the month of October were the highest they have ever been. This positive performance is a clear reflection of the benefits associated with our business’ transformation and the execution of our strategy for profitable growth."
“The strong sales growth in the third quarter has continued into November where sales were up 16% compared to November last year, which is when the Group returned to year on year growth following the downturn. The continuation of this strong momentum and the execution of our 1,000 day strategy gives the Board confidence that the Group will deliver significant profitable growth for the remainder of the financial year inline with its expectations and have good sales momentum as we enter the new year.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments