Foxconn steps up on manufacturing in inland China

EMS-provider Foxconn Electronics signed an agreement with the government of Hunan Province to set up production and research bases in the central China province.

The agreement states that the R&D centres and manufacturing facilities are to be located in Changsha and Hengyang City. However, the EMS-provider declined to give further details on how manu employees will be recruited in Hunan, local media reports.



EMS-giant Foxconn als already announced plans to open other plants in inner provinces of China: Henan, Sichuan. These would add more manufacturing capabilities to the operations in Hebei, Shanxi and Hubei.