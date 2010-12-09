FlexMedical close down in Quebec

FlexMedical is to close down its newly purchased manufacturing unit in Canadian L'Islet (close to Quebec).

All 350 employees at the facility, which was recently acquired from US-based Stryker, will be affected by the closure. All activities are said to be moved to a different manufacturing facility in Mexico over the next 2 years, local media reports. FlexMedical has apparently scheduled first layoffs in late summer 2011.