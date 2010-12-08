Avnet Memec wins Renesas for EMEA distribution

Avnet Memec, a division of Avnet, has confirmed a new pan-European distribution agreement with Renesas Electronics, following the merger between Renesas Technology Corporation and NEC Electronics.

The agreement makes Avnet Memec a key distribution partner for the entire portfolio of Renesas microcontrollers and system-on-chip, analogue and power products throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.



"We at Avnet Memec look forward to championing Renesas' five-core strategy, and to maximising synergies with other product groups such as ASICs, USB devices, opto-transceivers, Ethernet PHYs and analogue products. We relish

the challenge of building on Renesas' number one position in microcontrollers, and to becoming the leading performer in all product groups by working with our customers throughout Europe", said Jon Ellis, Vice-President Technical Marketing, Avnet Memec Europe.