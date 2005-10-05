Handset PCB's ramped up in China<br>by foreign manufacturers

PCB manufacturing for handset applications is growing in China. PCB manufacturers from all over the world is ramping up its manufacturing of handset PCB's there.

Multek from USA, Elec & Eltek from Singapore and Japan based Ibiden are just a few examples of foreign companies increasing its production capacity in China. The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S is planning to move its handset PCB manufacturing from Austria to China and the company is in an on-going project of building a new plant in Shanghai.