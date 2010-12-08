Timesys in strategic partnership with Freescale

The first offering to result from this partnership is the availability of LinuxLink for Freescale's TWR-MCF5441X and TWR-MPC5125 Tower System modules.

Freescale's Tower System provides a customizable embedded design environment for developers to mix and match MCU and peripheral boards to create the exact development platform that suits their needs.



Timesys's LinuxLink offers a customizable embedded Linux development environment that allows developers to easily mix and match kernel, toolchain, packages and bootloaders to build just the right Linux distribution for their embedded projects. The two products are a perfect match and help speed time to market while providing an affordable entry point.



"We see a continuously growing demand for Linux on our development boards and are happy to collaborate with Timesys to offer our customers a proven embedded Linux platform for the Tower System modules," said John Weil, Industrial Solutions Manager, Freescale Semiconductor. "Our customers now have a highly flexible and affordable Linux solution that takes full advantage of the low-cost, reconfigurable Tower System."