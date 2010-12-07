Nu Horizons stockholders approve acquisition by Arrow

Nu Horizons Electronics has announced that its stockholders voted to approve the merger agreement among Nu Horizons, Arrow Electronics, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arrow, pursuant to which Nu Horizons will be acquired by Arrow.

Upon consummation of the merger, which remains subject to certain remaining customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, Nu Horizons’ stockholders will receive $7.00 for each share of Nu Horizons common stock they own. The companies expect the transaction to close in early 2011.