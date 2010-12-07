Appointments in Incap India

As Jarmo Kolehmainen is leaving Incap to accept new duties in another company, the following appointments will take place in Incap's Indian operations as from 1 January 2011.

Mr K.R. Vasantha has been appointed Managing Director of Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt. Ltd. Mr Vasantha has previously been in charge of Incap's Indian manufacturing operations and the Tumkur factory. Mr Vasantha is reporting to Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap Group.



Mr Murthy Munipalli has been appointed Director, Energy Efficiency Asia. He has previously been in charge of the sales and marketing of the services provided by the Indian operations. Mr Murthy reports to Mr Jari Koppelo. Mr Murthy continues to manage the design and project management activities in India.



Mr Jari Koppelo, who today is in charge of the Business Unit Energy Efficiency Europe, will as from 1 January 2011 be responsible also for Energy Efficiency Asia.



Ms Kirsti Parvi continues acting as Financial director and Controller of the Indian subsidiary and she is reporting to Eeva Vaajoensuu, CFO of the Group. K.R. Vasantha and Murthy Munipalli will be members of the extended management team of the Group.