Richardson Electronics & Scintera expand technology

Richardson Electronics has once again teamed with Scintera to bring the newly enhanced SC1887-03 Adaptive RF Power Amplifier Linearizer (RFPAL) to the UHF broadcast TV transmitter market.

This fully adaptive, “RF-in, RF-out” amplifier pre-distortion solution operates directly at the carrier frequency, and requires only the addition of a few standard RF components to implement. The Scintera SC1887-03 RFPAL is a practical, cost-saving solution that satisfies today’s digital broadcast TV needs for reduced amplifier distortion and increased power efficiency, across a broad range of digital broadcast television power levels.