Solid Semecs utilises Microsoft's ERP-System

The Dutch EMS-provider Solid Semecs has introduced the ERP system Microsoft Dynamics NAV company-wide and is more than happy with the result.

Solid Semecs has successfully deployed the ERP system Microsoft Dynamics NAV during the past 7 month for its Facilities in the Netherlands, Germany and Slovakia. The end-to-end supply chain solution covered Purchase, Financials, Inventory, Warehouse Management and Manufacturing. This will bring Solid Semecs the ability to serve the customers better and be ready for the future. In due time more and more functionality will be integrated to the ERP system where the supply chain will benefit from, the company states.



The EMS-provider Solid Semecs B.V. has Competence Centres in the Netherlands, Germany and a Manufacturing-plant in Slovakia. Semecs plans a double digit growth this year and the coming years.