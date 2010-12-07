Oberthur Technologies and STMicro team up

Oberthur Technologies and STMicroelectronics are working together to provide a new secure SIM solution that will allow travelers and commuters to use their NFC enabled mobile phones as an electronic ticket.

Oberthur Technologies has enabled its Opera FlyBuy SIM cards to be used in transport infrastructure services that are based on Mifare DesFire technology. NFC enables a simple and easy commute for mobile users, as well as a multitude of secure applications in the field of payment, identification and loyalty.



The Oberthur Technologies product is based on the ST33 microcontroller and on the MIFARE DESFire Library developed by ST.