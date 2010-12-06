Flextronics to produce solar panels for SunEdison in Ontario

Scheduled to begin production during the 2Q/2011, Flextronics will produce MEMC branded solar panels at their Canadian manufacturing facility in Ontario that will be used by SunEdison for its solar PV projects.

Located in York Region, production of the solar panels is expected to result in more than 100 new jobs for the province. This will enable SunEdison and its project partners to exceed the 60% domestic content requirement of Ontario's Feed-in Tariff Program (FIT) while supporting SunEdison's anticipated growth in the region.



"This initiative not only satisfies the domestic content requirement for SunEdison, but also signals a significant long-term investment in the Ontario solar market. We see tremendous opportunity in supplying high-quality panels to accommodate the large volume of projects in the area", said Carlos Domenech, President of SunEdison.



"Flextronics has some of the most advanced clean tech manufacturing capabilities in the industry, enabling the competitiveness of our customers both globally and also in local markets such as Ontario. We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with MEMC. They are a trusted partner and together we look forward to bringing new jobs to the community", said E.C. Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial.