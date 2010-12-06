Electronics Production | December 06, 2010
Continental with automotive components plant in China
Rapid growth in the key market of China and with customers in Asia and Europe has led to a new facility for the production of electronic brake and powertrain systems and interior electronics products, Continental announced.
Continental has set up a new production plant for the three Automotive Divisions—Chassis & Safety, Powertrain and Interior—in the Jiading Industrial Zone, Shanghai. The new plant follows the opening of the Continental Automotive Jiading Tech Center and Continental Asia Headquarters in Shanghai in 2009.
In operation since September 2010, the new plant produces a wide variety of products, including; electronic brake systems and hydraulic electronic control units for the Chassis & Safety Division, body electronic modules and instrumentation components for the Interior Division and thick film substrates for the Powertrain Division.
The setup of this facility, operated by Continental Automotive Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, is aimed at further strengthening the company's automotive components and systems production capacity in addition to its existing plants in China in order to serve increasing demand from local and global customers. This plant further solidifies the firm’s commitment to and resolution in the Chinese market, expanding its strong footprint in China and Asia.
Continental is collaborating with its partner, the Jiading Industrial Zone (JDIZ), to invest up to RMB160 million in this new plant, which is situated on a land of 74'000 square meters. The project is part of Continental's investments to grow significantly in China. The total floor space of the new plant for the first phase amounts to around 20'000 square meters.
Currently, more than 800 employees are working at the new plant, and the number is expected to reach 1'500 by 2015. In terms of production capacity, by 2015, the plant’s numbers will ramp up to 7.5 million for hydraulic and electronic control units, 3 million units of printed circuit boards for clusters, 5 million units of door control modules and gateways, and 2 million units of thick film substrates. The products are destined for all vehicle segments and supplied to OEMs in China, Japan, Korea and Europe.
