Cistelaier SpA has obtained ISO 13485:2003

Cistelaier SpA, an Italian PCB manufacturer, has achieved the ISO 13485:2003 certification for its PCB production site located in Modena and Genoa.

Awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) through RINA, this certification assures compliance with the stringent international standards in the manufacturing of components for medical devices.



"The achievement of ISO 13485:2003 certification assures the constant monitoring of processes, from raw materials purchase to product delivery, with the aim of identifying possible risks and, consequently, the activities aimed at prevent or solve them (Risk Analysis). The traceability of each document, from Risk Analysis to the final control of our products, allows our Customers to keep track of the “analysis and prevention of risk” process, to which each PCB manufactured by Cistelaier SpA has undergone", the company states.



Cistelaier SpA, as the achievement of the ISO 13485:2003 certification shows, is investing and will continue to invest in improving its quality management system, with the objective of providing its Customers with a complete and high quality service and with high technology products.



The ISO 13485:2003 certification is an important result for Cistelaier SpA, as well as the first step towards a new integrated quality management system, consisting of four standards that refer to four different sectors: medical, aerospace, automotive and railway.