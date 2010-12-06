Future Electronics and austriamicrosystems expand agreement

austriamicrosystems has entered into an agreement with Future Electronics. The latter will now distribute austriamicrosystems products to customers worldwide, expanding on the previous agreement that covered Europe and the Americas.

"Future Electronics offers two huge advantages for our customers -- in addition to others inherent in a global franchise -- they invest heavily in technical support, which is key to successful analog product integration, and they pioneered global visibility of inventory, which translates to short lead-times. Those two benefits allow fast time to market as well as fast and flexible growth ramp-ups", said Eric Janson, austriamicrosystems’ Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.



"We are pleased to announce the global expansion of our partnership with austriamicrosystems. This strategic expansion enables us to provide our customers with a stronger portfolio of high-performance analog products, and will strengthen our ability to further build upon our proven track record as a leading global analog supplier in all market segments", said, Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice-President Analog and Discretes at Future Electronics.