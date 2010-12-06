Suss MicroTec and Rolith cooperate

Suss MicroTec has entered into a joint development and exclusive license agreement with Rolith to develop and build nanostructuring equipment employing a disruptive nanolithography method developed by Rolith.

"We are delighted to partner up with SUSS MicroTec who is known for their world class designs and excellent customer service. With their 60 years of experience with optical lithography systems Suss MicroTec has the necessary expertise and network to help Rolith to bring this much needed technology to market", said Dr. Boris Kobrin, CEO/President of Rolith.



"Our recent achievements with nanoimprint lithography systems have made us a leading expert for structuring substrates in MEMS and nano applications. Combined with our flexible equipment solutions the novel optical nanolithography technology by Rolith has the potential to bring high volume nanoimprint technology to market by fundamentally changing the cost structure compared to current technologies", stated Frank Averdung, President and CEO, Suss MicroTec AG.