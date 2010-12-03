Sanmina-SCI ordered to pay 3 Million Euros to former workers

The labor court has sentenced Sanmina-SCI's microwave transmission equipment unit in Tourlaville, France, to pay nearly 3 million euros to 203 of its former employees for "unfair dismissal ".

Sanmina-SCI has to pay between 10,000 and 20,000 Euros, equivalent to six months salary to each former employee. In 2008, 271 employees of the plant in Tourlaville was dismissed by Sanmina-SCI, as the plant had to close due to production transfer to Hungary and Thailand. The employees challenged the economic reasons given by the company to justify their dismissal.



The former employees at Sanmina-SCI in Tourlaville demanded 9.7 million euros, or between 9 and 24 months' salary. 100 people were present when the statement of the deliberations of tribunals, local media reported Friday.