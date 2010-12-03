European chip sales strong in October

For the second month in a row European sales of semiconductors grew well above the worldwide average compared with the previous month on a three month rolling average basis, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics reported.

Global semiconductor sales were about flat in October across most regions, with China declining by 1.7 percent. The strong growth observed in October has been remarkably consistent across most major product categories in the European market. Some weaknesses were registered in the total logic category and in the memory market in the SRAM category.



Looking at applications specific products demand in the automotive segment was strong, and this confirms automotive as the segment with the highest growth in 2010.



Overall, European semiconductor sales in October 2010 amounted to US$ 3.359 billion On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increase lowered further to 31.8% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.



The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has narrowed its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were 2.533 billion Euros in October 2010, up 0.5% on the previous month and up 31.2% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 38.0% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.



On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in October 2010 were US$ 26.319 billion, flat versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 19.8% versus the same month in 2009 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 37.0%.