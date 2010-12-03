Scanfil EMS acquires premises in China

Scanfil (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of Finland based Scanfil EMS Oy in Suzhou (China), acquired new 21,000 square metres premises.

The purchased building is approximately 21,000 square metres in area, and is located on an approximately 61,000 square metre lot. Additional construction is possible on the lot. The property investment was financed by using cash funds accumulated from the operations in China. The acquired facilities are better suited for the plant operations than the current leased facilities, enabling the operations to grow. In new premises, among other things, surface mounting capacity, used in production of printed circuit boards for production of electronic devices, is renewed and increased by several surface-mounting units and needed accessories. If needed, part of the facilities may also be leased to, among others, collaboration partners. Moving the operations to the new facilities is planned to be carried out at the turn of January-February 2011.