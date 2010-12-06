Panasonic establishes lighting unit in Serbia

In November 2010, Panasonic Electric Works, established a new company in Svilajnac, the Republic of Serbia, to manufacture energy-efficient electronic devices for lighting fixtures.

The new company is named Panasonic Electric Works Vossloh-Schwabe Serbia.The capital expenditure in FY2011 ending March 31, 2011 is approx. EUR 580,000. Volume production will commence in January 2011, to enhance lighting device business in Europe, where energy efficiency improvement efforts are well under way.



The new company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Electric Works Vossloh-Schwabe GmbH that manufactures and sells lighting devices.



Establishment of the new company is intended to enhance production capabilities and reduce costs by switching electronic ballast production from outsourcing to in-house production in the Republic of Serbia. This is the first time the Panasonic Group has launched a manufacturing facility in the Republic of Serbia.