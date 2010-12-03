Orpro Vision appoints regional and key account manager

Orpro Vision has appointed Jani Laatikainen as Regional and Key Account Manager for Nordic countries (Scandinavia, Finland and Baltics).

He will support the sales channel partners and manage all ORPRO Vision activities in the territory. Jani will also manage globally the activities in Key accounts whose headquarters are located in the Nordic countries.



Jani has joined Orpro Vision after working for 5 years as Vice President for Sincotron, where his main responsibilities were Global Key Account Management and after sales and CS processes.



As Key Account Manager he was responsible for negotiating purchase contracts with global accounts regarding production, testing and inspection equipment for electronics manufacturing. Before that, he has been working in the same company as product line manager, responsible for several global vendor evaluations where new machine vision technology was introduced to industry.



This appointment plays an important role in Orpro Vision’s roadmap for growth and is part of the plan to strengthen the overall commercial and technical support for the existing customer base.