Renesas joins Dali

Renesas Electronics has joined the Dali (Digital Addressable Lighting Interface Activity Group), a working group formed in Germany by manufacturers and organizations in the field of digital control of lighting systems to promote Dali technology and applications.

As the first semiconductor supplier to be an active member of the Dali, Renesas Electronics will help develop specification and establish the Dali standard to drive mainstream adoption of the technology. This technology will enable networking and communications capabilities in intelligent lighting controls for use in a variety of lighting applications by providing application-specific microcontrollers (MCUs), which integrate Dali communication functions.



Renesas Electronics is focused on contributing technology and product enhancements to the growing lighting industry and to the realization of smart controls that enable the reduction of energy consumption in lighting systems and improvement of end-user satisfaction.



As the lighting industry continues to grow and expand with demands for low energy consumption and increased controls.