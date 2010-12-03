AQ Wiring harness business moves to Bulgaria

As previously announced, AQ Wiring Systems, formerly TVAB, will close down its cable harnesses manufacturing in Västerås, Sweden. The company is moving this business to Bulgaria.

According to local media in Bulgaria, the company will move its cable harnesses production to its facility in Radomir, south western Bulgaria. The main reason is to save costs to make the production profitable.



AQ Wiring Systems is part of Aros Quality Group, AQ.