Mentor Graphics acquires open source specialist

Mentor Graphics Corporation has reaffirmed its commitment to the future of open source for embedded development with the acquisition of certain assets of CodeSourcery, Inc.

CodeSourcery is a provider of open source GNU-based toolchains and services for advanced systems development. "CodeSourcery and its industry-recognized toolchain services and products significantly increase the value of embedded solutions that Mentor Embedded can provide its customers, as well as contributions to the open source community," said Glenn Perry, general manager, Mentor Graphics Embedded Software Division.



"We believe that the future of embedded development depends on the wide availability of open source software and tools. The Mentor Embedded group continues to expand its OSS development team -- including the acquisition of Embedded Alley last year, well known for its runtime Linux and Android offerings -- and continuing with today's announcement on CodeSourcery, renowned for their toolchain expertise.