Electronics Production | December 02, 2010
Videoton builds "fast lane" for NCR
VT Informatika Kft. (Videoton) having locations in Székesfehérvár and in Törökszentmiklós, Hungary will produce complex mechanical sub-assemblies to US based cash automat specialist NCR.
Videoton will be the largest manufacturer of the key components of the fast lane in Europe. The complex sub-assemblies contain cca. 70 parts and imply almost the whole technological range of VT Informatics Kft (CNC cutting, sheet metal pressing, bending, tox clinching and powder painting). Some of the pressed parts are made in the Törökszentmiklós site of the company, the others are produced in the Székesfehérvár location. “VT Informatics Kft will produce more than 6000 sub-asemblies annually, which results in an income of several million Euro” László Kovács, mechanical business unit manager of the subsidiary company said.
The serial production is expected to be started in the beginning of December 2010. The mechanical sub-assemblies will be delivered to Szigetszentmiklós, the Hungarian site of NCR, where the final assembly takes place.
NCR transferred the production of fast lanes from the USA to Hungary in year 2009 in order to meet with the needs of the European markets. In Hungary these new, innovative fast lanes will be placed in the larger supermarkets like Cora, Auchan and Tesco.
The co-operation between VT Informatics and NCR started in year 2007 when VT Informatics received its first order for the production of various metal parts to the different type of cash automats.
Awarding the fast lane project to VT Informatics shows that NCR is satisfied with the services received from the company. It also proves that NCR considers VT Informatics a strategic supplier.
The serial production is expected to be started in the beginning of December 2010. The mechanical sub-assemblies will be delivered to Szigetszentmiklós, the Hungarian site of NCR, where the final assembly takes place.
NCR transferred the production of fast lanes from the USA to Hungary in year 2009 in order to meet with the needs of the European markets. In Hungary these new, innovative fast lanes will be placed in the larger supermarkets like Cora, Auchan and Tesco.
The co-operation between VT Informatics and NCR started in year 2007 when VT Informatics received its first order for the production of various metal parts to the different type of cash automats.
Awarding the fast lane project to VT Informatics shows that NCR is satisfied with the services received from the company. It also proves that NCR considers VT Informatics a strategic supplier.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments