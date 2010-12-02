Videoton builds "fast lane" for NCR

VT Informatika Kft. (Videoton) having locations in Székesfehérvár and in Törökszentmiklós, Hungary will produce complex mechanical sub-assemblies to US based cash automat specialist NCR.

Videoton will be the largest manufacturer of the key components of the fast lane in Europe. The complex sub-assemblies contain cca. 70 parts and imply almost the whole technological range of VT Informatics Kft (CNC cutting, sheet metal pressing, bending, tox clinching and powder painting). Some of the pressed parts are made in the Törökszentmiklós site of the company, the others are produced in the Székesfehérvár location. “VT Informatics Kft will produce more than 6000 sub-asemblies annually, which results in an income of several million Euro” László Kovács, mechanical business unit manager of the subsidiary company said.



The serial production is expected to be started in the beginning of December 2010. The mechanical sub-assemblies will be delivered to Szigetszentmiklós, the Hungarian site of NCR, where the final assembly takes place.

NCR transferred the production of fast lanes from the USA to Hungary in year 2009 in order to meet with the needs of the European markets. In Hungary these new, innovative fast lanes will be placed in the larger supermarkets like Cora, Auchan and Tesco.



The co-operation between VT Informatics and NCR started in year 2007 when VT Informatics received its first order for the production of various metal parts to the different type of cash automats.



Awarding the fast lane project to VT Informatics shows that NCR is satisfied with the services received from the company. It also proves that NCR considers VT Informatics a strategic supplier.