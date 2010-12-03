Kevin Sharps Electronics Production | December 03, 2010
CHH CoNeX appoints new purchasing manager
Witton-based cable assembly, integrated products and logistics services provider, CHH CoNeX, has appointed Kevin Sharps as Purchasing Manager as part of its strategy to increase efficiencies and performance throughout the business.
Kevin, who joins CHH CoNeX from his previous role at Ultra Electronics in Weymouth, will be responsible for the implementation of a new purchasing strategy and ensuring that the right supply chain solutions are in place for reduced lead times and the delivery of quality-assured products, services and solutions at the optimum total cost of acquisition. The company employs around 105 people.
The appointment follows the announcement of an ambitious growth strategy which will likely see CHH CoNeX’s turnover increase to £21million by 2013 and the company's involvement with the leading aerospace industry support programme, 21st Century Supply Chain (SC21).
SC21 is a change programme designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the aerospace and defence industry by raising the performance of its supply chain and SC21 signatories are committed to achieving common industry development and performance plans derived from a common diagnostic framework.
These companies also commit to working with suppliers in order to implement common, shared improvement plans.
