API wins $3.9 Mln contract in the UK

API Technologies was awarded a $3.9 million, two-year contract to provide secure communications equipment for use in ground stations and mobile platforms.

API Technologies Corp., a provider of engineered products and services to the global defense sector, was awarded a $3.9 million, two-year contract to provide secure communications equipment for use in ground stations and mobile platforms. API’s UK subsidiary, Secure Systems & Technologies (“SST”) won the order, which will be designed and manufactured in the Company’s Gloucester, UK facility.