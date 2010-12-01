SVI buys plant from TCL

EMS provider SVI will spend 700 million baht (approximately 18 million euros) to expand the production capacity to keep up with higher demand, specially from Europe.

This investment includes a deal that was signed yesterday for 200 million baht (approximately 5 million euros) to buy a factory from TCL Thomas Electronics. The existing 500 million (approximately 13 million euros) will be used to buy new machinery equipment that will used a the new production facility, reports Bangkokpost.



TCL's major customers are from Scandinavia and the main products that the company is producing are power supply controllers, temperature controller and surveillance security systems.