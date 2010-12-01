Electronics Production | December 01, 2010
NXP unleashes microcontroller for secure multi-applications
NXP Semiconductors N.V. today launched the SmartMX2, a new family of secure microcontrollers built on the IntegralSecurity architecture.
The SmartMX2 is designed to provide unprecedented levels of security for multi-applications without compromising on convenience, performance or design productivity. With its flexibility and scalability, the SmartMX2 covers a wide range of applications such as eGovernment, banking, PayTV, mobile transactions, public transport, access management and device authentication.
A major trend in identification today is the movement toward supporting multiple applications in a single secure smart card and in NFC-enabled mobile phones. The new German national ID card, for example, can be used instead of a passport when traveling within Europe, and also facilitates secure online transactions. Another example is the Taiwan Easy Card which unifies functions including public transport ticketing, micro-payments, event ticketing and student ID. Further, NFC-enabled phones will provide consumers with a wide range of applications that enhance user convenience and security.
SmartMX2 from NXP removes much of the complexity associated with designing identification cards supporting multiple applications, while integrating the highest possible levels of security and performance.
"Today's market is no longer simply a case of applications within a vertical sector -- instead we are increasingly looking at convergence between vertical markets. Already there is crossover between electronic identity and payment, as well as more development of infrastructure enabling both payments and transportation on a wider scale," said John Devlin, practice director, AutoID and Smart Cards, ABI Research. "In Russia, for example, the government is aiming to integrate national ID, social security, public transport and payments onto a single card. In addition to the increased complexity demanded of these solutions, the ability to fulfill multi-faceted security standards whilst remaining flexible and scalable is paramount."
"Multi-applications have been around for a few years, but so far the industry has been slow to fully embrace this trend due to the increasing complexity with each new generation of design," said Ruediger Stroh, executive vice president and general manager of Identification, NXP Semiconductors. "What the NXP SmartMX2 product brings is the groundbreaking IntegralSecurity architecture, as well as outstanding performance and a smooth path to implementation, to help our customers get to market faster and save both time and cost."
A major trend in identification today is the movement toward supporting multiple applications in a single secure smart card and in NFC-enabled mobile phones. The new German national ID card, for example, can be used instead of a passport when traveling within Europe, and also facilitates secure online transactions. Another example is the Taiwan Easy Card which unifies functions including public transport ticketing, micro-payments, event ticketing and student ID. Further, NFC-enabled phones will provide consumers with a wide range of applications that enhance user convenience and security.
SmartMX2 from NXP removes much of the complexity associated with designing identification cards supporting multiple applications, while integrating the highest possible levels of security and performance.
"Today's market is no longer simply a case of applications within a vertical sector -- instead we are increasingly looking at convergence between vertical markets. Already there is crossover between electronic identity and payment, as well as more development of infrastructure enabling both payments and transportation on a wider scale," said John Devlin, practice director, AutoID and Smart Cards, ABI Research. "In Russia, for example, the government is aiming to integrate national ID, social security, public transport and payments onto a single card. In addition to the increased complexity demanded of these solutions, the ability to fulfill multi-faceted security standards whilst remaining flexible and scalable is paramount."
"Multi-applications have been around for a few years, but so far the industry has been slow to fully embrace this trend due to the increasing complexity with each new generation of design," said Ruediger Stroh, executive vice president and general manager of Identification, NXP Semiconductors. "What the NXP SmartMX2 product brings is the groundbreaking IntegralSecurity architecture, as well as outstanding performance and a smooth path to implementation, to help our customers get to market faster and save both time and cost."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments