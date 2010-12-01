Asia Pacific gained connector market share during the last 10 years

Regions such as North America, Europe and Japan have lost connector market share during the last ten years.

In 1999 North America's market share was 37,2%. Today this region has 20,7% of the world market. Europe had a market share of 26,3% in 1999 and today it has 24,7%. Europe's decline is not reflected in the market conditions, however the rise in the value of the Euro. Japan's market share in 1999 was 18,3% which has dropped to 15,1%, reports Bishop & Associates.



China, Asia Pacific and rest of the world have all gained market share between 1999 – 2009.