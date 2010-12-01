Plexus expands in Germany

Plexus has entered into an agreement to lease an approximately 15,000 sq ft space in the Europa Arkaden building in Darmstadt, Germany.

The space will house a design center including engineering offices and product development facilities consistent with other Plexus design centers around the globe that provide Engineering Solutions to electronics OEMs. The Darmstadt Design Center is expected to be operational in March 2011.



Steve Frisch, Regional President -- EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), who will be located in Darmstadt, commented, "We are committed to expanding our presence in the EMEA region to enable us to meet our longer-term growth goals. The opening of our design center in Darmstadt is in alignment with our EMEA growth strategy, and it represents another significant milestone for Plexus as we continue to expand our global Engineering Solutions capabilities. Coupled with our existing Engineering Solutions in Livingston, Scotland and our Manufacturing Solutions in Scotland and Romania, the Darmstadt Design Center is a vital location that will strengthen our fully integrated Product Realization Value Stream Solutions in the EMEA region. We believe that this expansion of our footprint and service offering will further enhance our position to be the leader in the mid-to-low volume, higher complexity market space."