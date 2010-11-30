Celestica's business with RIM surge

According to a analyst at Scotia Capital, Gus Papageorgiou, Canada based mobile phone maker Reaserch in Motion (RIM) stood for 17% of EMS provider Celestica revenue in 2009.

This year this number has increased to 19%, reports Theglobeandmail. Mr. Papageorgiou project that Celestica in 2011 will likely see its business with RIM grow in the range between 25-50%, as the company is ramping up its BlackBerry production at its Romanian unit.