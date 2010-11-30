Electrocomponents turns trash into cash

Electrocomponents has announced that Project Enterprise, a green scheme to clear excess stock, has reduced scrap value in its UK business from £1.4m to £300K in just two years.

By April 2011 Project Enterprise aims to reduce scrap value to £100K, which could add £800K in UK sales revenue.



Project Enterprise, a scheme devised by RS Components, is using new ways to clear discontinued, obsolete and non-moving excess stock in its UK operation. Products such as electric drills are now being sold at discounted prices on the web, at trade counters and through third party brokers, offering customers considerable savings.