Mellanox buys Voltaire

Mellanox will acquire 100 percent of Voltaire’s outstanding ordinary shares for approximately $218 million in cash.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a supplier of end-to-end connectivity solutions for servers and storage systems, and Voltaire Ltd., a provider of scale-out data center fabrics, have signed a definitive agreement under which Mellanox will acquire 100 percent of Voltaire’s outstanding ordinary shares for cash at a price of $8.75 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $218 million ($176 million net of cash).



The terms of the transaction have been unanimously approved by both the Mellanox and Voltaire Boards of Directors. The transaction is currently projected to close in the first quarter of 2011, subject to certain closing conditions. The combination of the two companies will strengthen Mellanox’s position as a premier, end-to-end connectivity solutions provider for the growing worldwide data center server and storage markets. According to Gartner*, worldwide server shipments are expected to increase from approximately 9 million in 2010 to 11.2 million in 2014, and worldwide storage systems are expected to grow from approximately 1.8 million in 2010 to 3.2 million in 2014.



The combined businesses currently have approximately 700 employees and achieved revenues of $217 million for the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2010.