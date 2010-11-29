Bridgestone and Delta in agreement

Bridgestone Corporation and Delta Electronics have entered into an extensive joint agreement to develop and manufacture the next-generation of electronic paper products and applications.

The joint development between Delta and Bridgestone will provide valuable synergies between Bridgestone's Quick Response Liquid Powder Display (QR-LPD) technology and Delta's core competencies in the areas of energy solutions and imaging technology.



Bridgestone will market its electronic paper modules under the brand name "AeroBee". According to the agreement, Delta will utilize Bridgestone's AeroBee e-paper display modules to develop next-generation electronic paper products, applications, solutions and services. Delta's initial focus will be the Greater China market, starting with e-reader devices and e-signage, and will subsequently expand its offerings globally.