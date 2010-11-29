Memsstar reorganised its operations into two business units

Scotland-based Memsstar has reorganised its operations into two business units: one to focus worldwide on current MEMS technology and the other continuing to deliver cost effective semiconductor processing and equipment solutions

to European customers through a distinct business, called pt35.

The new business organisation stems from a recognition of changes throughout global semiconductor and nano-machine markets. The memsstar division is serving the rapidly expanding global MEMS market to build reliable foundations for the next generation of MEMS devices.



The pt35 division of memsstar Limited has been organised to reach the diverse requirements of the European semiconductor manufacturing industry. In recent year's the European fabs have increasingly looked to remanufactured equipment, spares and services to support the cost effective manufacture of semiconductor, power & MEMS devices for a diverse range of markets.