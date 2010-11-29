ACW expands its special business services group

ACW doubles the SBS team and makes sizeable investment in equipment in order to open up its added value UK manufacturing service to brand new customers.

ACW is now making a sizeable investment in new equipment and doubling its SBS team to create a new operation at its other UK manufacturing facility in Tonypandy, South Wales.



Dave Taylor, Head of Special Business Services at ACW Technology comments: “ACW has never told customers what they have to have, instead we’ve listened, understood what they wanted and then focused on giving them what they need. This has been the driving force behind setting up the SBS group and the key to its ongoing success. The service’s popularity has grown steadily as more and more customers experience the value a dedicated, fast, flexible and attentive service can bring when introducing new designs into production and we felt now was the right time to expand the service into Tonypandy allowing us to attract new customers who require a this high level of service during their product development phase.



“By working closely with customer’s design and development personnel, our dedicated SBS team has successfully taken numerous new PCB and box build products through the necessary processes of design for ‘x’, material advice/benchmarking and purchasing, build, test and ship all in the shortest feasible timescales. We look forward to

helping many more UK customers to benefit from this winning approach in the future.”