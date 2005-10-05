Motorola Automotive chooses Polaris(tm)

Universal Instruments and Motorola Government enterprise Mobility Solutions (GEMS) Automotive division have successfully developed a complete production line for assembly, packaging, and in-circuit test of

advanced automotive electronic modules, using two Universal Polaris(tm)

Assembly Cells for fast project completion, low NRE and easy

scalability.

The new line, now fully operational at the Motorola Automotive manufacturing site in Elma, NY, USA, performs a total of 30 operations to fully automate the assembly of Motorola Miniaturized Hardened Electronic modules (MHEMs).



