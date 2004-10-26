Breakthrough Push-To-Scan AOI Technology

Orbotech Ltd. announced the introduction of Push-to-Scan ™ technology - for use in AOI systems for printed circuit board (PCB) production.

'We are very pleased to bring this first-ever technology to the market', said Mr. Asher Levy, President of the PCB Division at Orbotech Ltd. 'Push-to-Scan represents an important breakthrough in AOI ease-of-use which we expect will have a major impact on our customer's bottom lines results in terms of operational efficiencies, increases in real AOI throughput and labor cost reductions.' Push-to-Scan technology will be incorporated into select Orbotech AOI solutions.