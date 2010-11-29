Harju Elekter exceeded expectations in Q3

The economic results of Harju Elekter have exceeded expectations in Q3 2010.

The consolidated sales revenue of the Group in the third quarter was 173.7 million kroons (11.1 million euros), which was 44% more than the result of the comparable period and the operating profit of Q3 2010 14.3 million kroons (920,000 euros), which was 2.4 times more compared to the Q3 2009. The sales volume for the nine months dropped in comparison with the reference period by 7.6% to 438.2 million kroons (28.0 million euros).



The core business of the Group is the production and sales of electrical distribution systems and control panels, which was the largest share of sales revenues, almost 90%. The sales revenue on production received from customers outside of the Group increased by 51% to 156.0 million kroons (10.0 million euros) in third quarter and were 386.4 million kroons (24.7 million euros) in 9M 2010. This is 8.4% less than in comparable period.