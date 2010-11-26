SPS/IPC/DRIVES 2010: More than 52'000 came

52'028 trade visitors poured into SPS/IPC/DRIVES 2010 in Nuremberg (Germany) and made this exhibition a further highlight of the year for the electric automation industry.

During three days the industry showed its condensed ability and its optimism which it will use to profit from the positive economic situation. Especially the increase in visitors from abroad was significant. 10'147 (+34%) came to inform themselves about the offers of 1'323 exhibitors.



The concurrent conference showed a growth as well. 302 (previous year: 281) participants took part in the event to discuss new trends, exchange knowledge and network intensively.



The most important figures at a glance:



Exhibitors: 1,323 (2009: 1,238)

Visitors: 52,028 (2009: 48,595)

Conference participants: 302 (2009: 281)